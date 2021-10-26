The project will also feature a large-scale energy storage facility to support managing the intermittency for clean energy export

Sembcorp, Batam, Suryagen to build integrated solar project. (Credit: TheOtherKev from Pixabay.)

Sembcorp Industries has teamed up with PT PLN Batam, an affiliate of Batam, and Trisurya Mitra Bersama, to develop 1GW solar power project in Indonesia.

The project will also feature a large-scale energy storage facility to support managing the intermittency for clean energy deployment and export.

Under the terms of the exclusive joint development agreement (JDA), the new integrated project will be built in the Batam, Bintan and Karimun (BBK) region in Indonesia.

The renewable power generated at the site will not only support the clean energy needs of the local communities, but also of the Singapore market, supplied through subsea cables.

PT PLN Batam president director Nyoman S Astawa said: “This joint development will enable us to build our know how in developing a large-scale renewable power plant so that we can continue to contribute to more such clean energy projects in Indonesia.”

PT Trisurya Mitra Bersama president Director Benjamin Subrata said: “Sembcorp and PT PLN Batam are our great positive enablers in realising our major undertakings in the renewable energy space in Batam and possibly throughout Indonesia.

“Together we are enjoying the journey in this interesting time of our two nations’ energy transition.”

Indonesia has made a commitment to achieve a renewable energy mix of 23% by 2025, up from its current 11%. Under the recently published 2021-2030 PLN Electricity Procurement Plan, the country aims to develop up to 4.7GW of new solar capacity by 2030.

The integrated solar plus storage project is expected to create nearly 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in Indonesia and Singapore during the construction.

Also, the project is also anticipated to enhance the skills of local engineers in Indonesia to operate large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects.

Sembcorp entered the Indonesian market in 1990 through its urban development business.

Sembcorp Industries president and CEO Wong Kim Yin said: “Together with our Indonesian partners, PT PLN Batam and Suryagen, we are breaking new ground as we co-develop large-scale renewable energy projects to advance clean energy goals.

“This project will mark yet another step in Sembcorp’s transition from brown to green, while contributing to the region’s energy transition.”

