The project’s entire output will be sold to SECI through a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA)

SEIL has won the project through its renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra.(Credit: jaidee from Pixabay)

Sembcorp’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Energy India (SEIL) has recently won a new 400MW solar power project in India.

SEIL has won the project through its renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra.

The project awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) will be developed in Rajasthan, a state in northern India.

The solar project will be connected to the state’s transmission utility Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN).

It will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt and is expected to be commercially ready by mid next year. Through a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), the project’s entire output will be sold to SECI.

Sembcorp Industries Group president and CEO Wong Kim Yin said: “Sembcorp is committed to providing sustainable solutions. We are pleased to secure the 400MW utility scale solar project in Rajasthan, another step towards transforming our portfolio. Sembcorp has an established track record in delivering world-class power projects.

“This is backed by our strong capabilities in development, execution and operations. India is a key market and we will continue to provide sustainable solutions to contribute to the nation’s clean energy mission.”

SEIL has already commissioned 800MW of wind projects that were awarded from three earlier SECI bids.

Currently, Sembcorp has more than 3GW renewable projects that are operational or are developing throughout Singapore, China and India.

In August last year, Singapore’s national water agency PUB and Sembcorp Industries’s subsidiary, Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore has started construction at the 60MW floating solar photovoltaic system on Tengeh Reservoir.

After completion, the project will be one of the world’s largest inland floating solar PV systems and will also help the nation to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels.