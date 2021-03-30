Cheniere, its subsidiaries, and Bechtel have now declared Substantial Completion on a total of eight liquefaction trains at the Corpus Christi liquefaction project

Cheniere announces substantial completion of Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that Substantial Completion of Train 3 at the Corpus Christi liquefaction project was achieved on March 26, 2021. Commissioning is complete and Cheniere’s EPC partner Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc. (“Bechtel”) has turned over care, custody, and control of Train 3 to Cheniere.

Cheniere, its subsidiaries, and Bechtel have now declared Substantial Completion on a total of eight liquefaction trains at the Corpus Christi liquefaction project and the Sabine Pass liquefaction project ahead of each train’s guaranteed completion date and within project budgets.

With the achievement of Substantial Completion, financial results of LNG sales from Train 3 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere and its applicable affiliates.