Kinsley Mountain gold project is located 90km south of the Long Canyon Mine and hosts Carlin-style gold mineralisation

The second drill rig is a truck mounted RD10 reverse circulation (RC) drill rig designed for deep drilling. (Credit: Pixabay/Khusen Rustamov)

New Placer Dome has secured a second drill rig from Elko Nevada-based Boart Longyear for Kinsley Mountain, as part of its aggressive drill programme planned for the next month.

The Kinsley Mountain gold project is located 90km south of the Long Canyon mine, which is currently producing under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture.

The second drill rig is a truck mounted RD10 reverse circulation (RC) drill rig designed for deep drilling, and is said to enhance the previously secured MPD1500 track mounted RC rig suitable for shallower holes.

The addition of the second Kinsley Mountain rig will enable the New Placer Dome to have three RC drill rigs turning at once, with two at Kinsley Mountain, and a third at its Bolo gold project, located 90km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

New Placer Dome to commence drilling at Kinsley Mountain in July

The company is planning to start the drilling at the Kinsley Mountain project site in July 2020.

It is a Carlin-style gold project hosting indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes).

During 2020, a Phase 1 programme of up to 15,000m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 5,600m of diamond core drilling is planned for Kinsley project.

Phase 1 drilling would test the high-priority Racetrack, Transverse, Big Bend, Western Flank, and KN targets. New Placer Dome and its technical consultants APEX Geoscience are currently working with Liberty to finalise priority discovery drill target selection.

New Placer Dome Gold is a gold exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. The company intends to expand the footprint of known mineralisation and contained resources.