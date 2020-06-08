Mobilisation of the drill and ancillary equipment is scheduled for mid-July 2020, with drilling commencing shortly thereafter

New Placer Dome Gold secures drill rigs. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

New Placer Dome Gold has secured drill rigs for its Kinsley Mountain and Bolo gold projects, with drilling on both projects expected to start mid-July.

Kinsley Mountain

New Placer Dome has secured Boart Longyear, based in Elko, Nevada, to provide a crew and drill rig for the upcoming 2020 drilling program at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project. Boart Longyear is experienced with the project, having successfully drilled Kinsley in the past with Liberty Gold. The Company looks forward to working with the Boart Longyear team to carry out another successful drilling campaign this summer.

Drilling is expected to commence in mid-July. A Phase 1 program of up to 15,000 metres (~49,200 feet) of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 5,600 metres (~18,400 feet) of diamond core drilling is anticipated for Kinsley during 2020. Phase 1 drilling will test the high-priority Racetrack, Transverse, Big Bend, Western Flank, and KN targets. New Placer Dome and its technical consultants APEX Geoscience Ltd. (“APEX”) are currently working with Liberty to finalize priority discovery drill target selection.

Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)1. The Company believes there is significant potential to expand the footprint of known mineralization and contained resources.

Bolo

New Placer Dome has secured New Frontier Drilling, based in Fallon, Nevada, to provide a crew and drill rig for the upcoming 2020 RC drilling program at Bolo. New Frontier executed the highly successful 2019 RC drilling program at Bolo under the supervision of geologists from APEX. The Company is delighted to welcome both New Frontier and APEX back for the 2020 program.

Drilling at Bolo will focus on testing for Carlin-style gold mineralization at depth in the South Mine Fault Zone, following up on results from the 2019 program including:

84 metres of 1.37 g/t gold in hole BL19-012, and

122 metres of 1.2 g/t gold in hole BL19-042,

New discovery of 12.2 metres of 3.32 g/t gold in hole BL19-043

The 2020 program will also test the continuity of mineralization between the South Mine Fault Zone and Uncle Sam Silver Zone, where a 2019 outcrop sample yielded 3.63 g/t gold with 262 g/t silver.

Mobilization of the drill and ancillary equipment is scheduled for mid-July, with drilling commencing shortly thereafter. The Company expects to complete a total of approximately 3,000 metres (~9,900 feet) of drilling over a period of approximately 40 drilling days.

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Founder comments: “Having just completed a significant raise to fund a multi-phase drilling and surface exploration program at Kinsley, as well as a 3,000 metre drill program at Bolo, securing rigs for both projects was essential given the number of companies planning summer drill programs in Nevada, which has increased considerably with the rising price of bullion. With the rigs secured, we and our technical team at APEX will shift our focus to drill targeting for both assets, with Liberty’s technical team assisting with target selection for Kinsley.”

