The service agreement with West African Energy also includes GE Vernova’s Asset Performance Management (APM) software, which will help reduce costs, achieve higher availability, and increase reliability

GE Vernova will provide the services for 25 years. (Credit: Andreas Felske on Unsplash)

GE Vernova, through its Gas Power business, has signed a 25-year service agreement for West African Energy’s 300MW combined cycle power project in Cap des Biches, Dakar, Senegal.

Under the terms of the agreement, GE Vernova will supply parts, provide repairs, field services and advanced predictive maintenance for two GE Vernova 9E.03 gas turbines.

The company was previously contracted for two 9E.03 gas turbines, one STF-A200 steam turbine, three A39 generators, two heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) and other equipment.

In addition to the service, GE Vernova will also provide its Asset Performance Management (APM) software in the cloud to promote the use of predictive analytics across the power island.

Through the agreement, West African Energy aims to ensure the long-term availability and reliability of the power plant’s gas turbines and meet Senegal’s increasing energy demands.

West African Energy CEO Samuel Sarr said: “We awarded GE Vernova the service agreement because they have the technology expertise and proven gas turbine services track record to help make sure that our power plant operates at the highest levels of reliability.

“We expect that the services and digital technologies provided by the GE Vernova team will help us to increase efficiency and improve performance, which is crucial in powering Senegal reliably.”

The Cap des Biches power plant, which is expected to begin operations starting in 2024, represents the first installation of GE Vernova’s APM software in Senegal.

APM leverages advanced predictive analytics from the company’s APM Reliability application in the cloud to detect and diagnose equipment problems before they occur.

GE Vernova said that the Cap des Biches power plant is the first gas-to-power project in Senegal and will be the biggest power plant in the country.

It is expected to generate more than 25% of the power consumed in Senegal, providing adequate electricity to power up to 500,000 homes in the country.

GE Vernova Gas Power business Sub-Saharan Africa services managing director Kenneth Oyakhire said: “This service agreement reflects the confidence our customers have in both our technology and our regional services capabilities to help ensure the power plant’s long-term reliability.”