Both wind farms are located off the northern coast of Poland. Credit: © SeaRenergy Offshore Holding GmbH.

Searenergy Poland has been selected by a joint venture (JV) between Equinor and Polenergia to perform hook-up and commissioning activities at the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The contract covers both offshore substations as well as commissioning support for up to 100 wind turbines involved in the developments.

The Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects are planned to supply renewable electricity to more than two million households in Poland.

Initial power is expected to be delivered in 2027, with commercial operations targeted for 2028.

Both wind farms are located off the northern coast of Poland, approximately 37km and 22km from shore, respectively.

Searenergy Poland, based in Gdynia, will provide key staff to oversee commissioning works both onshore and offshore.

The company will also deliver engineering, health, safety and environment (HSE) services, along with onsite procurement during the construction phase.

The role additionally includes performing corrective maintenance on transition pieces at the JV’s operations and maintenance base in Łeba, preparing these structures ahead of turbine installation.

Searenergy Poland managing director Natalia Kress said: “The commissioning of platforms and the maintenance of assets are at the core of Searenergy’s business.

“We are delighted that our expertise has been recognised by both the market and our client. We look forward to bringing the full breadth of our group’s expertise to these projects and creating value for the joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia.”

The Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 sites are being developed as fixed-bottom offshore wind projects, each with planned capacity of 720MW and a dedicated offshore substation.

The projects aim to help address environmental challenges by reducing carbon and air pollution emissions and increasing renewable energy capacity on the Polish market.

Both Searenergy’s Gdynia and Hamburg teams will be involved in delivering commissioning personnel, technical services, and procurement support for the projects.

In September 2026, Heerema Marine Contractors completed the installation of 100 wind turbine foundations and two substation jackets at the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms.