SBM Offshore will build and install an FPSO for the Longtail development in the Stabroek Block. Credit: Rangga Va/Shutterstock.com.

SBM Offshore has won contracts from ExxonMobil Guyana, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, to build and install a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for the Longtail development project offshore Guyana.

The contracts also include an initial ten-year operating period for SBM Offshore to manage the FPSO.

These awards follow the completion of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies and the $12.5bn final investment decision (FID) taken by ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners in the Stabroek Block.

The Longtail project is the eighth oil and gas development in the south-eastern area of the Stabroek block, which lies about 200km off the coast of Guyana.

The development is anticipated to comprise about 45 subsea production and injection wells.

ExxonMobil Guyana is the operator of the Longtail development and owns 45% of the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration holds a 30% share, while CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holds the remaining 25%.

The FPSO assigned to the Longtail project will be based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward programme.

The vessel design will use the company’s tenth new-build multi-purpose floater hull.

Planned specifications include production and processing capacity for 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 250,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The vessel is expected to be spread-moored at a depth of around 1,750m, with storage for approximately two million barrels (mbbl) of condensate.

SBM Offshore CEO Øivind Tangen said: “We are proud to receive this sixth FPSO award from ExxonMobil Guyana.

“This milestone demonstrates our strong collaboration with ExxonMobil and highlights the strength of our Fast4Ward programme, which industrialises complex deepwater developments through standardised design, disciplined execution and the transfer of lifecycle learnings across our fleet.

“Combined with a culture of continuous improvement and a relentless pursuit of excellence, this approach allows us to continuously evolve our solutions, accelerate delivery and create lasting value for our clients.”

SBM Offshore said its approach to Longtail draws on experience with the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity, ONE GUYANA and Jaguar FPSOs. It plans to expand its work with Guyanese companies and source fabrication work locally.

The company also intends to recruit Guyanese engineers and integrate them into the teams responsible for executing and operating the project, including the FPSO project team.