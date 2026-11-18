Hindustan Zinc plans to double its zinc and silver production capacity over three to five years. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

Hindustan Zinc, part of Vedanta Group, has announced Board approval for a capital investment of approximately $8.5bn to double its zinc and silver production capacity.

The investment, to be deployed over three to five years, aims to raise the company’s annual zinc production to two million tonnes (mt) and silver output to 1,500t.

Hindustan Zinc indicated it could supply up to 15% of global zinc demand following the expansion.

The project includes previously approved phase one investments, in addition to new zinc and lead smelters, a silver refinery, and necessary expansions in mining and milling.

This development is expected to make Hindustan Zinc the largest producer of both zinc and silver globally.

The move comes amid a continuing global deficit in zinc and silver.

Zinc is widely used for protecting steel from corrosion, while silver is used in areas such as electronics, semiconductors, and solar energy production.

Following the Indian government’s divestment and the company’s subsequent acquisition by Vedanta in 2002, Hindustan Zinc has increased its zinc production fourfold and silver production more than 20 fold.

Hindustan Zinc’s expansion strategy, referred to as HZL 2.0, is focused on growing its multi-metal portfolio, adopting sustainability and circular economy measures, and investing in new technologies and exploration.

Hindustan Zinc CEO Amarendu Prakash said: “HZL 2.0 is a significant next step in the company’s growth journey and in our contribution to India’s industrial development.

“By investing in Rajasthan and expanding our integrated capabilities across mines, mills and smelters, we aim to strengthen domestic supply of metals that support infrastructure, manufacturing and the energy transition.”

In November 2025, Hindustan Zinc secured a tungsten mining licence in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.