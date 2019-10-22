The four-component (4C) project will begin in the second quarter of 2020 and will take around 4 months to complete

Image: Seabed Geosolutions secures deepwater ocean bottom node contract in Brazil. Photo: Courtesy of Gerhard Traschütz from Pixabay.

Seabed Geosolutions has secured a letter of award to provide a 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in 2000 m of water in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The 410 km2 survey, which has a contract value of over USD 50 million, will be performed for a prominent energy company using Seabed Geosolutions’ proprietary Manta® OBN technology and remotely operated vehicles. The four-component (4C) project will begin in the second quarter of 2020 and will take around 4 months to complete.

Stephan Midenet, CEO of Seabed Geosolutions: “We are excited to work with a pioneer in ocean-bottom technologies to deploy our new Manta® technology, which has been recently and successfully used offshore Brazil for Petrobras on the Buzios field to deliver exceptional data quality. The survey data, which will be used to inform the area’s subsurface, will be acquired over an area of significant discoveries.”

Seabed Geosolutions is a joint venture between Fugro and CGG. It collects geophysical data on the seabed through an array of imaging technologies for oil and gas companies, focused on the development and production phases of their fields.

Source: Company Press Release