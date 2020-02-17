The SD-6X well, which targets an estimated 71 billion cubic feet of gas, will be drilled to a depth of 9,000ft

The Salah well is planned to be drilled to a depth of 9,000ft. (Credit: skeeze from Pixabay)

UK-based oil and gas exploration, production and development company SDX Energy has commenced drilling operations at the SD-6X (Salah) well at South Disouq concession in Egypt.

SDX Energy operates the concession with 55% stake, while the remaining 45% interest is held by IPR.

The SD-6X well is planned to be drilled to a depth of 9,000ft, targeting an estimated 71 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas.

SD-6X well’s primary targets are Kafr el Sheikh and Abu Madi formations

The primary targets of the well are in the Kafr el Sheikh and Abu Madi formations, from where the company has already started gas production through its four discovery wells.

The company is planning to complete drilling at the SD-6X well in late next month or early April 2020.

Upon completion of drilling at the Salah well, the rig will be moved to the location of the SD-12X (Sobhi) well.

The Sobhi well, which is planned to be drilled to a depth of approximately 7,000ft, will target 33bcf in the Kafr el Sheikh formation.

Subject to successful drilling of the Salah and Sobhi wells, SDX plans to build short tie-ins between 5.8km and 8km to the South Disouq central processing facility..

SDX CEO Mark Reid said: “Salah and Sohbi are very exciting wells for the Company with the potential to more than double the reserves to be processed through the South Disouq gas processing facilities.

“We now have three rigs drilling simultaneously in Egypt and Morocco and I look forward to providing further updates on these campaigns in due course.”

SDX stated it would require two new wells to fully develop the 71bcf resource at Salah and one additional well to fully develop the 33bcf resource at Sobhi well.

In July 2019, SDX Energy announced the completion of factory acceptance tests for the central processing facility and compressor, as part of the South Disouq field development project.