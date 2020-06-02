Colorado based renewable energy developer Scout began construction on the utility-scale project in September last year

Heart of Texas will utilize 64 of GE 2-MW platform wind turbines. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Scout Clean Energy has announced the completion of construction on the 180MW Heart of Texas wind farm located in McCulloch County, Texas.

The Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners portfolio company has also closed tax equity funding for the wind facility.

Colorado based renewable energy developer Scout began construction on the utility-scale project in September last year.

The wind facility will utilize 64 of the latest generation GE 2-MW platform wind turbines. In addition, it will also utilize three models of 2-MW platform turbines to optimize site production.

The Heart of Texas wind farm has secured an offtake contract with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty’s Alternative Risk Transfer unit, in partnership with Nephila Climate.

Scout Clean Energy CEO and founder Michael Rucker said: “Heart of Texas was completed on time and under budget which is quite an achievement given the wide-spread disruption that COVID-19 has caused across the entire US economy.

“It is a real credit to Scout’s construction management team, our suppliers, contractors and financiers who have worked tirelessly to get to the finish line.”

Scout developing a 4GW portfolio of wind and solar energy projects in US

The completion of Heart of Texas wind farm construction follows the commissioning of the company’s 300MW Ranchero wind farm in Crockett County, Texas late last year.

Under a balance of plant contract with Scout, RES (Renewable Energy Systems) Group completed the construction of the Ranchero wind farm.

Currently, Scout is developing a 4GW portfolio of wind and solar energy projects across 13 US states.

Rucker said: “Reaching commercial operations at Heart of Texas brings Scout’s operational portfolio of wind energy generation to 698 MW with a further 146 MW under construction and more than 4,000 MW in our active development pipeline.”