The contract for the NnG offshore wind farm marks the first turn-key project for Saipem in the offshore wind farm sector

Saipem will use the Saipem 7000 crane vessel for the NnG offshore wind farm. Photo: courtesy of TeeGeeNo at English Wikipedia.

Saipem has won contracts worth around €750m pertaining to the 450MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm (NnG offshore wind farm) in Scotland and the 376MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

For the NnG offshore wind farm, the Italian contractor has been awarded a construction contract from French energy company EDF Renewables. The contract marks the first turn-key project awarded to the Italian firm in the offshore wind farm sector.

Saipem’s scope of work for the NnG offshore wind farm covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 54 steel foundation jackets for as many wind turbines, two steel foundation jackets for the offshore electrical substations, and the transportation and installation of the relevant topsides.

Each of the turbines for the new Scottish offshore wind farm will have a capacity of about 8MW.

Saipem 7000 crane vessel will be used to execute the contract

The Italian contractor said that the jackets for the project will be partly manufactured at one of its own yards and at its fabrication facilities in Scotland. The jackets will be installed on piles at depths ranging from 40-60m, said the company.

Saipem will execute the offshore installation activities for the project with its Saipem 7000 crane vessel.

Saipem E&C offshore division chief operating officer Francesco Racheli said: “This EPCI contract awarded by EDF Renewables marks a key milestone in the pursuit of our strategy to become a reference player for large offshore windfarm developments and, more extensively, in the sphere of energy transition.

“This important achievement has been made possible thanks to our capabilities and expertise in engineering, fabrication and installation as well as to our assets, particularly suited to projects of this kind.”

The Taiwanese contract for the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm project is for the supply of material and fabrication of 32 foundation jackets for as many wind turbines.

Formosa 2 is being developed offshore Miaoli County on the West coast of Taiwan by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group and Swancor Renewable Energy. Last month, JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) and Chubu Electric Power, signed a deal to acquire 49% stake in the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm from Macquarie Capital.

Construction works for the Taiwanese offshore wind project are slated to begin early 2020.