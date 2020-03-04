Powered by 48 of Nordex’s turbines, the Peyton Creek wind farm, located in Texas will generate enough energy to power 45,000 American homes

RWE brings online 151MW Peyton Creek wind farm in Texas. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos.)

German electric utility RWE Group has announced the start of commercial operations at the 151MW Peyton Creek wind farm, located in Matagorda County, in the US state of Texas.

Powered by 48 of Nordex’s 3.15MW turbines, the Peyton Creek wind farm can generate enough clean energy to power 45,000 Texan homes. The wind farm’s construction began last March.

Achieving commercial operations for the Peyton Creek wind farm is touted to be a major milestone for RWE as it will now operate more than 4GW in the US, with its pro-rata share being 3.4GW.

RWE Renewables CEO Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said: “Peyton Creek is our 24th wind project in North America. That underlines the importance of North America as a focus market for RWE.

“Our long-term operation of this wind farm will deliver clean, low-cost energy to South Texas. We appreciate the support of the local community for the project.”

For RWE, North America is a major focus market, with a significant development pipeline in renewables business. The installed capacity in the US accounts for more than one third of the company’s renewables capacity.

RWE claims that it will provide an annual €1.5bn in net capital expenditure to strengthen its position as one of the largest renewables players worldwide.

Other onshore wind farms of RWE in the US include the 220MW Cranell Wind Farm in Refugio County, the 440MW Big Raymond wind farm in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties. These two wind projects are also located in Texas. The 150MW Boiling Springs is RWE’s first wind project in Oklahoma.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath continued saying: “The completion of this project is an important statement of our intent to grow our portfolio of renewables projects.

“With our experience and expertise, we are well-positioned to take advantage of changing dynamics in the renewable energy industry.”