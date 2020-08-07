Royal IHC will supply a tandem mooring and offloading system and a riser pull-in system for the Anna Nery FPSO

Royal IHC secures contract to supply FPSO equipment for Anna Nery vessel. (Credit: Royal IHC)

Royal IHC has been awarded a contract to supply floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) equipment for Yinson.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the supply of a tandem mooring and offloading system and a riser pull-in system for the Anna Nery FPSO.

The vessel will be installed at the Marlim 2 oil field, at approximately 150km offshore for the Brazilian coast, in a water depth of 930 meters.

The company said that Anna Nery FPSO will be capable to producing 70,000 barrels per day of oil and 4 million cubic metres per day of gas.

The production is scheduled to commence between 2022 and 2023 and the vessel will be operated and chartered for a period of 25 years.

Royal IHC to deliver the equipment in 2021

Royal IHC Offshore executive director Andre Merlino said: “We are proud to have been awarded this contract by Yinson for this significant project.

“This contract provides further evidence that IHC is firmly established as a reputable partner for the design and development of advanced equipment for the floating production market, we look forward to building what we hope will be a long-term partnership with Yinson by working collaboratively on this important project.”

The company said that the design of the offloading and riser pull-in system reduces the space required on board for storage.

Additionally, the firm is expected to deliver the equipment in 2021.

Last month, Swiss electrical equipment manufacturer ABB has signed an agreement with Yinson for electrical, control and telecommunication equipment and services for the Anna Nery FPSO vessel.