ABB will be responsible for the delivery of electrical house to drive efficiency and productivity onboard the new Anna Nery FPSO

ABB will be responsible for the integration engineering on the project. (Credit: Yinson Holdings Berhad.)

Swiss electrical equipment manufacturer ABB has partnered with Yinson on an offshore oil and gas project in Brazil.

Under the deal, ABB will be responsible for the supply of electrical, control and telecommunication equipment and services for a new Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Marlim 2 oil field in Campos Basin, Brazil.

It will also include the delivery of electrical house to drive efficiency and productivity onboard the new Anna Nery FPSO.

ABB said that the vessel is planned to operate on the field for over 25 years.

ABB will be responsible for integration engineering on the project

Yinson Offshore Production CEO Flemming Grønnegaard said: “We are committed to deliver this FPSO in a lean, efficient, timely manner, and we believe that ABB’s technology solutions and experience on numerous other projects of this nature will enable us to achieve this.

“Marlim 2 is an important project for Yinson, and given ABB’s global experience and expertise, we have confidence in ABB as partners for FPSO Anna Nery.”

ABB will be responsible for the integration engineering on the project, integrating all the production modules onboard the FPSO into a combined integrated safety and control system (ICSS).

The firm will use its Ability System 800xA control system with Select Input/Output (IO) for the work on project.

ABB Energy Industries managing director Brandon Spencer said: “We have a strong heritage in delivering Electrical, Control and Telecommunication packages for FPSOs both in Brazil and worldwide from our global lead centers in Singapore and Norway.

“In deploying ABB Ability System 800xA on this FPSO, we can help Yinson streamline project execution and their operations.

“This will enhance overall equipment effectiveness, in turn providing key data insights that will help make real time decisions on performance.”

Recently, ABB has signed an agreement with China’s Zijin Mining Group to modernise the Veliki Krivelj copper mine in Serbia.