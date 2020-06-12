The Veliki Krivelj copper mine is a surface mining operation with an annual ore processing capacity of 2.5 million tonnes

Veliki Krivelj copper mine. (Credit: ABB)

Zijin Mining Group has awarded a modernisation contract to ABB for its Veliki Krivelj copper mine in Serbia.

Under the modernisation contract, ABB will provide ring-geared mill drives and intelligent control systems for one SAG mill (2×6.5MW) and one ball mill (2×7.5MW).

It will also provide electric control systems, drives, motors, transformers and end-to-end services to increase productivity, reduce downtime and boost energy efficiency.

ABB North Asia and China process industries head Haibo Jing said: “We are glad to be working with Zijin Mining on the Veliki Krivelj copper mine project and to be bringing our technology to further support the success of the company in their ‘Belt and Road Initiative.”

Zijin Mining acquired Veliki Krivelj in 2018

Located in Borski, Serbia, Veliki Krivelj was acquired by the multinational mining group in 2018 as part of a deal with Serbia’s Bor copper mine.

The Bor copper mine consisted of three open-pit mines, an underground mine and a smelter.

To expand the current production capacity of Serbia’s Bor copper mine and smelter, Zijin Mining Group is expected to invest €200m.

ABB North Asia and China mining, aluminum and cement lead Stephen Zhu said: “ABB’s mill solutions reduce energy consumption, reduce mechanical stress, improve the service life of equipment, and boost operational performance.”

Working with Zijin Mining since 2018, ABB has supported the company on both the phase III technological upgrading project of Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Industry and the Majdanpek (MS) copper mine in Serbia.

Zijin Mining is engaged in the prospecting, exploration and mining of gold, copper and other mineral resources.

Recently, the company has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Tibet Julong Copper for $548m in cash.

The transaction is part of Zijin Mining’s plans to further increase its resources reserves and realise its sustainable development.