Rosatom starts building two wind farms in Russia. (Credit: Pixabay/David Mark)

Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy company, announced that its division NovaWind, has started construction on two wind farms in the country, with a total generating capacity of 180MW.

The two wind farms include the 60MW Karmalinovskaya wind farm and the 120MW Marchenkovskaya wind farm. While the former is located in Stavropol Krai region of Russia, the latter is located in Rostov region.

The Karmalinovskaya wind farm will be powered by 24 turbines, each with 2.5MW of capacity and the wind project could annually generate about 147GWh of clean energy. NovaWind is investing more than RUB8bn ($110m).

A workforce of about 150 and over 50 construction vehicles are already involved in the construction process. At present, bored piles are being installed and reinforcement for foundations are now taking place at the site.

According to the company, the construction process is supported by concrete production at two plants which are producing about 160m³ of concrete per hour.

NovaWind aims to build over 1GW in wind capacity

Few days ago, the subsidiary of Rosatom has started the construction on the Marchenkovskaya wind farm in the Rostov region.

To be equipped with 48 wind turbines, each with 2.5MW of generating capacity, it is expected that the project could generate about 402GWh of energy output annually. NovaWind is investing more than RUB16bn ($220m) on the project.

At the project, more than 100 workers and engineers are working, being supported by over 40 construction vehicles.

NovaWind CEO Alexander Korchagin said: “We have started the construction of the Karmalinovskaya wind power plant. The WPP’s location was chosen promptly thanks to the Novoaleksandrovskiy district administration.

“The project makes it possible for land users to continue agricultural works and employ WPP’s infrastructure. As a power generation company, we will be able to achieve maximum WPP’s installed capacity utilisation.”

NovaWind aims to build over 1GW in wind capacity in Russia by 2023.