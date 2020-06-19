Rosatom would become a strategic investor of the project while Framatome would serve as the key partner of I&C Systems for the Bulgarian nuclear project

The Belene NPP comprises two nuclear reactor units. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with France’s Framatome and GE Steam Power to jointly tender for the construction of the 2GW Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bulgaria.

As per the terms of the MOU, Rosatom would become a strategic investor of the project while GE will be considered as the partner of an Arabelle based turbine-generator set and Turbine Hall Equipment.

Framatome would serve as the key partner of Instrumentation and Control (I&C) Systems for the Bulgarian nuclear project.

Rosatom corporate development and international business first deputy director-general Kirill Komarov said: “The signed MOUs underline a continuously high level of trust between our companies.

“I am sure that international cooperation between nuclear industry leaders will help create the best financial and technical conditions for the implementation of the Belene NPP.”

Rosatom, Framatome and GE were earlier shortlisted for the Belene NPP, along with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation (KHNP).

Belene NPP comprises two nuclear reactors with 1000MW capacity each

Located 4km away from the town of Belene and 11km away from Svishtov, the Belene NPP comprises two nuclear reactor units each with 1000MW.

With nominal heat power of 3000MW and net useful power of 1000MW, the Belene NPP will have increased production efficiency, competitive electricity prices and long design life.

Rosatom said it has already worked with Framatome and GE on projects including the Paks-2 nuclear plant in Hungary, and the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power project in Finland.

In May 2020, Rosatom announced that Russia’s 70MW Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear power plant (NPP) has been fully commissioned in Pevek, Chukotka region in the Russian Far East.

Built by Rosatom through its electric power division Rosenergoatom, the Akademic Lomonosov FNPP generates 50Gcal/hr of heat energy.