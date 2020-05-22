The Akademic Lomonosov FNPP was connected to the isolated Chaun-Bilibino electricity network in Pevek December 2019

Rosatom’s Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear power plant. (Credit: Rosenergoatom, Joint-Stock Company)

Russia’s 70MW Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear power plant (NPP) has been fully commissioned in Pevek, Chukotka region in the Russian Far East.

Built by Russian state corporation Rosatom through its electric power division Rosenergoatom, the Akademic Lomonosov FNPP docked at its permanent location in the Arctic port town of Pevek in September 2019.

Rosenergoatom director Andrei Petrov said: “Today we can consider the floating nuclear power plant construction project successfully completed. We finished our main task for this year – fully commissioned the FNPP in Pevek, Chukotka region.

“Today, it officially becomes the 11th nuclear power plant in Russia and the northernmost one in the world.”

Earlier, Russia’s technical, nuclear and environmental watchdog Rostechnadzor conducted inspection of the project.

Based on the inspection results, a “statement of conformity” has been issued to the FNPP validating its compliance with all project documentation requirements.

The Akademic Lomonosov FNPP, which was connected to the isolated Chaun-Bilibino electricity network in Pevek December 2019, had delivered 10GWh of electricity into the grid as of January 2020.

Akademik Lomonosov facility generates 50Gcal/hr of heat energy

With an operational life of 40 years, the project the Akademik Lomonosov facility is expected to generate 50Gcal/hr of heat energy.

The floating nuclear plant features two KLT-40S pressurized-water nuclear reactor units each with 35MW capacity. The nuclear reactor units are connected to two steam turbines and four PG-28S type steam generators.

The plant also features three main electrical condensate pumps, two double-speed circulation pumps, a generator cooling system, and other supporting infrastructure.

Power generated by Akademik Lomonosov NPP will be sufficient to supply for more than 100,000 households