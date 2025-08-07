Norman Creek project gets green light from Rio Tinto with $180m funding. Credit: Adwo/Shutterstock.com.

Rio Tinto has sanctioned a $180m investment for the Norman Creek access project at its Amrun bauxite mine on Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula.

This initiative aims to secure the long-term viability of operations by facilitating access to the Norman Creek region, which contains nearly half of Amrun’s reported ore reserves, totalling 978 million tonnes.

According to Rio Tinto, construction has commenced on essential infrastructure, including a 19km haul road, camp accommodation, and a communications tower. The initial production from Norman Creek is scheduled for 2027, with full project completion expected by 2028.

Rio Tinto Pacific operations aluminium managing director Armando Torres said: “Norman Creek is another important step in securing the long-term future of our Weipa operations, and the benefits that mining brings to communities in the region, Queensland, and the nation.

“It will maintain jobs in the region through to at least the middle of this century, ensuring continuity for our people and the Weipa community.

“The decision to approve Norman Creek reflects the quality of Western Cape York’s world-class bauxite deposits, combined with the strong operational improvements our people are making at Amrun that are bolstering our confidence to invest for the long-term.”

In parallel, Rio Tinto is undertaking early works and a feasibility study for the Kangwinan project at the same location. This project is anticipated to boost annual bauxite production capacity by up to 20 million tonnes.

If approved, Kangwinan will expand export capabilities via the Amrun port and replace output from the Andoom mine in Cape York and the Gove mine in Northern Territory, both projected to close by decade’s end.

First output from Kangwinan could occur as soon as 2029.

The Norman Creek venture will be accounted for as replacement capital within Rio Tinto’s financial planning. Meanwhile, the Kangwinan project awaits approval and involves setting up a new mining hub 15km southeast of Amrun.

This proposed expansion would significantly augment production at Rio Tinto’s Weipa Southern operations where Amrun is based.

Named Kangwinan upon request by Traditional Owners, the Wik Waya people, this project seeks to double bauxite production capacity from its current level of 23 million tonnes annually.