NRW wins contract from Rio Tinto for Brockman Syncline 1 mine development. (Credit: NRW Holdings)

We are pleased to announce that NRW Civil & Mining has been awarded a contract by Rio Tinto for work at its Brockman Syncline 1 mine development, located within the Brockman Mine Hub in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Under the contract NRW will be responsible for the construction of earthworks, roadworks and drainage associated with the primary crusher, overland conveyor and non-process infrastructure, together with construction of haul roads, access roads and concrete structures.

The scope includes drill and blast along with supply and construction of the mechanically stabilised earth ROM wall, two precast concrete overpass tunnels and in-situ concrete foundations for the primary crusher.

The contract is scheduled to commence immediately with a peak workforce of over 300 people and is valued at circa $167 million.