Each monopile measures around 100m in length and weighs on average 1,500t. Credit: Ørsted A/S.

Ørsted and PGE have begun offshore construction works on the Baltica 2 wind farm in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea.

The companies have installed the first monopile foundations. Baltica 2 will provide a total capacity of 1.5GW and produce enough electricity to power approximately 2.5 million households in Poland.

Van Oord is carrying out the installation programme, which involves placing 111 monopiles. Of these, 107 will serve as the foundations for wind turbines while four will support offshore substations.

The installation activities are scheduled to continue until the fourth quarter of 2026.

Each monopile measures around 100m in length, has a diameter exceeding 10m and weighs on average 1,500t.

These structures are specifically engineered according to the location in which they are positioned and are intended to support wind turbines for around 30 years under marine environmental conditions.

Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna have equal ownership and operational responsibilities for the Baltica 2 wind farm. The project is situated approximately 40km off the Polish coast near Ustka.

Commissioning of the wind farm is expected by the end of 2027.

Baltica 2 operates under a 25-year contract for difference (CfD) with the Polish Government.

Following the CfD period, the electricity price for Baltica 2 will shift to market levels or new purchase arrangements.

The project has received all required permits and has secured a grid connection with Poland’s national transmission operator, PSE.

Construction and offshore operations are using the Port of Gdańsk as a base for the pre-assembly, storage and deployment of components.

Siemens Gamesa will supply 107 turbines of 14MW capacity, with Cadeler and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier installing them. Van Oord will be responsible for foundation installation.

PGE CEO Dariusz Lubera said: “Once completed, the 1.5GW wind farm will generate 5–6TW-hours of energy annually, equivalent to the annual electricity demand of approximately 2.5 million households.

“Our investment strengthens Poland’s energy security, provides a stable source of zero-emission energy and simultaneously reduces dependence on fossil fuel imports.”

In February, Ørsted and PGE completed the initial seabed preparation for Baltica 2, marking progress before cable installation begins.