The mobilisation process is due to be finished by May 2026. Credit: Mark Agnor/Shutterstock.com.

Silver Storm Mining has announced the mobilisation of contractors for underground development at its fully owned past producing La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Mexico.

The company has contracted MINPRO and Constructora Mexgeo for the mine development services.

The mobilisation process is under way and due to be finished by May 2026.

The La Parrilla mine is situated around 76km south-east of Durango State.

It consists of 40 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of 38,128 hectares.

Silver Storm Mining president and CEO Greg McKenzie said: “We are excited to have engaged two very experienced mine development contractor companies with strong operational track records in Mexico to provide services at La Parrilla.

“Mobilisation of these contractors is a key step toward a potential restart of operations at La Parrilla in the second quarter of 2026.”

MINPRO and Mexgeo are established Mexican mining contractors active in gold, silver and polymetallic projects across major regions.

Founded in 2008 and operating from Chihuahua, MINPRO offers services in underground and open-pit development, including drilling, blasting and haulage.

Mexgeo, established in 2011 in Torreón, Coahuila, provides underground development, exploration support and civil works.

The company focuses on disciplined project management, execution and safety, offering a comprehensive service model that enhances sustainable mine development.

Together, MINPRO and Mexgeo bring their technical expertise and operational experience to the La Parrilla restart programme.

In February 2026, Silver Storm Mining sold the non-core capped production gross royalty related to the Springer Mine & Mill property in Nevada, US. This sale generated C$2.18m ($1.59m) in cash proceeds.