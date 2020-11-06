RES will build and operate the two wind farms, which have been in development since 2014

Siemens Gamesa to supply the 11 wind turbines for the wind farms. (Credit: Pixabay/InspiredImages.)

UK-based Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has agreed to sell two wind farms Cerisou and Berceronne, located in France, to Octopus Renewables, a subsidiary of Octopus Group, for an undisclosed amount.

With a combined capacity of 33MW, the two wind farms Cerisou and Berceronne will be built and operated by RES on behalf of Octopus, as its asset manager.

The Cerisou wind farm, with 24MW capacity is located in the municipality of Savigné and will be powered by 8 turbines, each with 3MW of capacity.

The 9MW Berceronne wind farm will be located in the municipality of Jazeneuil. It will be powered by 3 turbines, each with 3MW of capacity.

RES has been developing the projects since their identification in 2014. The company claims to have conducted all the environmental, landscape and technical studies and had also consulted with the local communities.

All necessary authorisations for the construction of the two wind farms are in place, according to the company.

RES France managing director Jean-François Petit said: “These projects mark the sixth acquisition that Octopus has made from RES.

“We are proud to be able to support Octopus in the diversification of its growing portfolio of renewable assets in Europe and look forward to continuing to develop our wind, solar and energy storage activities alongside such a leader in renewables, committed as we are to a transition towards a zero carbon future.”

Cerisou, Berceronne wind farm could come online in late 2022

RES expects to begin construction on the wind farms in the summer of next year and the commissioning could take place in the third quarter of 2022.

Siemens Gamesa has been selected to supply the 11 wind turbines, which cumulatively will generate enough clean energy to meet the electricity needs of about 20,500 French households.

Once operational, the wind farms are expected to offset more than 41,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Recently, RES has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the 127.5MW Wapello Solar project in Louisa County, Iowa in the US.