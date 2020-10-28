When completed, the solar plant will generate enough clean energy to power over 45,000 homes in the state of Iowa

Clēnera, a renewable energy company, has selected Renewable Energy Systems (RES) as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner to build the 127.5MW Wapello Solar project in Louisa County, Iowa in the US.

When operational, the Wapello Solar project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 45,000 homes in Iowa.

As EPC partner for the solar project, RES will provide a range of professional solutions such as recruitment of trained personnel, safety standards and procurement of local goods and services.

RES had already started construction on the solar plant in July this year.

RES solar construction senior vice president Tim Jordan said: “We are pleased to partner with Clēnera to bring reliable solar energy to communities across Iowa. This project will create hundreds of local jobs and provide a substantial economic impact through direct purchasing and tax revenue.”

CIPCO will purchase power generated by Wapello Solar facility

Sitting on nearly 800 acres of land, the solar project is expected to create more than 280 jobs during the construction phase.

All of the power generated from the Wapello Solar project will be purchased by Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO).

CIPCO CEO and executive vice president Bill Cherrier said: “We are thrilled to work with Clēnera on this milestone project, as we look to strike a meaningful balance with energy cost, reliability and stewardship for our members. Energy produced by the sun provides an excellent complement to wind energy.

“The energy we purchase from Wapello Solar will be produced during our daily and seasonal peak demand times. This is an innovative way for us to offer reliability and efficiency to CIPCO’s energy portfolio.”

