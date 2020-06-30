The solar power project is one among the facilities under the Georgia Power Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI)

Tanglewood solar plant is developed and operated by Origis Energy. (Credit: Renewable Energy Systems Ltd.)

UK-based renewable energy company, Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has completed the construction of the 57.5MW Tanglewood Solar project in Georgia, US.

Located in Mitchell County, Georgia, the GA Solar 3 – Tanglewood Solar project is developed and operated by Origis Energy, while Global Atlantic Financial Group is the owner.

RES said that the solar power project is one among the facilities under the Georgia Power Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI), which serves the utility’s customers participating in the Commercial and Industrial REDI (C&I REDI) program.

The project represents RES’ first construction in partnership with Origis Energy.

Tanglewood Solar is equipped with nearly 180,000 solar panels

RES Construction senior vice president Tim Jordan said: “RES is very pleased to have a part in delivering more clean energy to Georgia, and we are proud of our partnership with Origis Energy.”

The solar project is equipped with around 180,000 solar panels and its output and renewable attributes will be sold to Georgia Power through the REDI programme.

Origis Energy EPC managing director Scott Shively said: “RES was an outstanding partner. They exceeded our expectations to deliver this large scale solar project on time and under a compressed schedule.”

Construction on the Tanglewood Solar project began in May last year and employed more than 250 people, operators and electricians during the construction.

In May this year, RES and the advisory business firm Energy Estate partnered to work together to build a 2GW of renewable energy project in Queensland, Australia.