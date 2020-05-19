The project is expected to create potential for domestic firms to benefit from longer-term fixed energy prices through PPAs

RES and Energy Estate to develop 2GW Central Queensland Power project (CQP). (Credit: Energy Estate)

UK-based renewable energy company, Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has partnered with advisory business firm, Energy Estate to build a 2GW of renewable energy project in Queensland, Australia.

Both the firms will work together to develop the Central Queensland Power project (CQP), which will include wind, solar and storage developments and new transmission infrastructure.

The project aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy industry as well as the local community in Central Queensland.

It is also expected to create potential for domestic firms to benefit from longer-term fixed energy prices through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

RES has previously developed 72MW Emerald solar farm in Queensland

Energy Estate chief advisor Simon Corbell said: “The location of these projects is critical to a ‘Just Transition’ of the Gladstone workforce.

“The jobs created will rely on skills that are already readily available in Gladstone – construction, engineering, civil earthworks, fencing and security, electrical, geotech, transportation and logistics.

“As they proceed through development, construction and operations, in total the projects are expected to create over a thousand local jobs and the overall investment in the projects will inject millions of dollars into the local economy.

“We intend to partner with the communities close to these projects in such a way as to assist them to build resilience against climate fluctuations, job transitions and social change.”

RES said that the project aims to accelerate the development of an integrated portfolio of strategically located wind, solar and energy storage projects in the Fitzroy Renewable Energy Zone in the next 10 years.

Both the firms are working closely with the key stakeholders in the Gladstone region as well as with the Queensland Government to accelerate progress.

In Queensland, RES has already developed the 72MW Emerald solar farm and the 180MW Dulacca wind project, and Energy Estate has developed the 300MW Rodds Bay solar project through its affiliate Renew Estate.

