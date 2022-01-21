One of the objectives of SHYNE is to reach an installed capacity of 500MW in installed electrolysis capacity in 2025 and 2GW in 2030

The SHYNE consortium is made up of 33 entities. (Credit: Repsol)

Repsol has launched a consortium called Spanish Hydrogen Network (SHYNE) in Spain to promote the decarbonisation of the economy through renewable hydrogen with an investment of €3.23bn.

The consortium will be led by Repsol, while Alsa, Celsa, Bosch, Scania, Enagas, and Talgo will act as promoters of the initiative. It is planned to deploy projects in ten autonomous communities.

Overall, 33 entities make up the SHYNE consortium, which includes 22 companies and 11 associations, technology centres, and universities.

Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz said: “Spain has the opportunity to play a very relevant role in the European renewable hydrogen field. SHYNE will allow us to unite our competences and drive the capabilities we need from small and medium-sized companies to accelerate the decarbonisation of the Spanish economy together.”

According to Repsol, the investment will facilitate the implementation of various initiatives for the production, distribution, and use of renewable hydrogen in transport, industrial sector, and other applications.

The investment will also be used for developing novel technologies and expedition if the deployment plans for renewable hydrogen. The overall SHYNE project is estimated to create over 13,000 jobs.

One of the objectives of the consortium is to reach an installed capacity of 500MW in installed electrolysis capacity in 2025 and 2GW by the end of this decade.

SHYNE will aim to build an ecosystem for connecting the large regional hydrogen initiatives that are already underway, which include the Basque Region Hydrogen Corridor (BH2C), the Hydrogen Valley of the Region of Murcia, and the Hydrogen Valley of the Region of Catalonia.

Additionally, the renewable hydrogen consortium will push for the creation of two new innovation hubs in the Castile-La Mancha and Madrid regions. The hubs will aim to advance competitive technologies that are under development, which include photoelectrocatalysis or solid oxide electrolysis (SOEC).

Spanish Secretary of State for Energy Sara Aagesen said: “Spain has a unique opportunity and all the capacity to lead the hydrogen industrial value chain in Europe. The SHYNE project is a great example of this.

“We celebrate the launch of this project and the participation of 22 companies and 11 associations, technology centers, and universities that demonstrate the unique industrial and technological capacity that Spain has.”

In late 2021, Repsol revealed plans to inject an amount of €2.54bn in the entire hydrogen value chain by 2030 with a goal to achieve an equivalent installed capacity of 1.9GW.