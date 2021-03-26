The wind facility is expected to provide clean power to the states of Haryana and Orissa

ReNew commissions wind project in Gujarat. (Credit: VIVIANE MONCONDUIT from Pixabay.)

India-based renewable energy company ReNew Power has commissioned a 300MW wind power generation facility in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The wind facility is located in Gujarat’s Kutch District, and is expected to provide clean power to the states of Haryana and Orissa at a lower price of INR2.44 ($0.034) per unit (kWh).

In addition to providing low price than conventional thermal generated power, the project will also provide employment to more than 200 people, said the company.

The commissioning will strengthen the position of ReNew Power in the renewable energy sector, with a commissioned wind generation capacity of 950MW in the state of Gujarat.

ReNew Power chairman and CEO founder Sumant Sinha said: “The commissioning of our wind farm project in the state of Gujarat is a significant achievement for everyone at ReNew Power.

“The team worked hard to put together one of the largest wind farms in the state, with 120 turbines, and laid 73 kms of extra high voltage transmission lines and over 330 kms of medium voltage transmission lines despite major disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is an important achievement for ReNew, and for India as the country continues down the path of decarbonization.”

Previously, the project was awarded to ReNew’s operating subsidiary ReNew Wind Energy, in a competitive E-reverse auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

In February, ReNew has agreed for a merger with RMG Acquisition Corporation II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), to become a publicly listed company.

The proposed transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

ReNew Power is an independent power producer (IPP) of renewable energy.

The firm develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy and solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects.

It had a total capacity of nearly 10GW commissioned and committed wind and solar energy projects across India, as of 31 December 2020.