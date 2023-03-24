HAGA will supply Qcells with Encapsulant film, materials used to encapsulate solar cells and ensure long-term panel durability

Qcells’ supplier expands supply chain investment in Georgia. (Credit: C.G./Wikimedia Commons)

Today, Qcells announced that its solar supplier, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia (known as HAGA) will build a new advanced materials manufacturing facility in Bartow County, Georgia. HAGA will supply Qcells with Encapsulant film, materials used to encapsulate solar cells and ensure long-term panel durability. This $147 million investment is expected to create more than 160 new jobs and is critical to supporting Qcells’ plans to develop a fully integrated solar supply chain in America. HAGA will be the only company in the United States manufacturing solar EVA.

“The products we make are an important piece of the clean energy supply chain puzzle, and we are excited to meet this need,” said Inhwan Kim, CEO of Hanwha Advanced Materials. “Building our cutting-edge, advanced materials in Georgia will not only create new careers in solar but help bring more affordable, reliable clean energy to customers across the country.

“Qcells is doubling down on building a complete, domestic solar supply chain and this recent investment is critical to making that happen,” said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells. “Working with Hanwha Advanced Materials, our customers will soon be able to confidently know that the solar they buy from us was made right here in America.”

“Georgia is leading the nation in attracting next generation jobs,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since we first welcomed Qcells to our state in 2018, we’ve announced more than 4,000 related jobs for hardworking Georgians. We’re proud that Hanwha Advanced Materials is adding to that growing number as it becomes a valued member of the Bartow County community.”

“My solar manufacturing law continues to deliver jobs, investment, and wealth for Georgians. I’m grateful to everyone who made this possible — a continuation of the largest clean energy manufacturing investment in American history,” Senator Jon Ossoff said.

“I’m thrilled that Georgians are once again reaping the economic benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act that has helped pave the way for advanced manufacturing companies like QCells to invest and expand in our state,” said U.S. Senator Reverend Warnock. “I look forward to continuing to partner with QCells as our state becomes the premier destination for these 21st century jobs.”

“Hanwha Advanced Materials provides key components for the solar supply chain in Georgia, supporting our state’s commitment to making energy solutions more affordable to businesses and consumers,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Over the past five years, clean-tech jobs have been one of the fastest growing manufacturing sectors in Georgia. We are excited that Hanwha Advanced Materials will add another crucial part of the solar supply chain to Georgia’s already robust ecosystem.”

“Our community is thrilled to be adding another Hanwha affiliate to our growing family of industries. Their investment in bringing quality jobs to our community is greatly appreciated,” said Mayor of Cartersville Matt Santini. “Our mix of industries in Cartersville and Bartow County is further diversified by adding them to our local mix, and one of our goals from the beginning was to recruit world-class companies to our area. This helps accomplish this goal. It is also important to note that this is another clean energy company coming to our community, illustrating the growth and importance of that market.”

This announcement comes only two months after Qcells revealed its plans to invest an historic $2.5 billion into building ingot, wafers, and cells as well as expand is solar panel manufacturing in Georgia. Qcells also recently announced plans to buy polysilicon from REC Silicon, which is using clean energy to power its facility in Moses Lake, Washington. Soon, Qcells products, from polysilicon to panel, will be sustainably made in America.

This investment comes after years of partnership with leaders in Georgia and following the passage of the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA) within the Inflation Reduction Act. The demand for American-made solar panels is increasing rapidly driven by the efforts to ensure energy independence, lower energy costs, and create new careers in energy. Qcells’ domestic manufacturing expansion will fulfill the growing need for these clean energy solutions and strengthen Georgia’s position as a global leader in solar.

HAGA will hire more than 160 full time jobs such as engineers, line operators before starting production in June 2024.

Source: Company Press Release