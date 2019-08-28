The string test facility has been built by ProEnergy at its campus located in Sedalia as part of a joint programme with RWE

Image: RWE powerplant in the city of Ibbenbüren. Photo courtesy of STBR/Wikipedia.org.

ProEnergy and German electric utility RWE have opened a fully functional plant level string test facility for LM6000 gas turbines at the former’s campus in Sedalia in the US state of Missouri.

The construction of the string test facility was completed by ProEnergy in less than 200 days from the date of receiving the contract.

RWE’s subsidiary RWE Generation operates a flexible power plant portfolio in Germany. The company also operates highly efficient power plants across the UK and the Netherlands with a total capacity of over 25GW.

ProEnergy CEO Jeff Canon said: “Running a fully functional LM6000 string test facility in the United States is a unique advantage for the industry and ProEnergy, giving us a technological and engineering advantage as we push the limits of the LM6000 product capability and test new or improved gas turbine technology.”

Services offered by ProEnergy

Founded in 2002, the Missouri-based company provides construction, management, operations, maintenance, and repair services for energy generation facilities and equipment across the globe. The company has a workforce of more than 1,000 professionals.

ProEnergy offers a range of service and equipment solutions, which include EPC, turbine overhaul, component repairs, high voltage solutions, field services, technical services among others.

The company is also a global parts and service provider of new OEM surplus, New-Alternate-Source (NAS) and refurbished OEM replacement parts for various heavy industrial gas turbine and aeroderivative technologies.

It also claims to offer replacement parts for all major aeroderivative and heavy industrial gas turbine technologies.

In the US, the company’s offices are located in Sedalia, Houston in Texas, and Fort Collins in Colorado. Additionally, the company has presence in Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Pakistan, Chile, and Mexico.

Last month, ProEnergy was selected by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) for providing the engineering, procurement and construction for seven natural gas LM6000PC peaking generation units, with a total capacity of 280MW, for the Piñon Generating Station.