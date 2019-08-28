GE’s technology upgrades will increase the power plant’s efficiency and reliability, enabling Songas to maintain the plant in the most economical way possible

Image: Songas Ubungo Power Plant in Tanzania. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric

GE and Songas today announced they have successfully completed upgrades to the entire GE fleet of three LM6000PA and one LM6000PC gas turbines at the Songas Ubungo Power Plant in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. These technology upgrades will increase the power plant’s efficiency and reliability, enabling Songas to maintain the plant in the most economical way possible.

“We are very pleased with GE’s execution because it was completed safely and ahead of schedule, with great commitment and consistency across the four LM6000 units,” said Nigel Whittaker, managing director, Songas Ltd. “The successful completion of this project not only improves Songas’ performance levels, but through the additional reliable supply of electricity, continues to contribute to the economic development of the country, making a significant difference in the lives of Tanzanians.”

GE’s upgrade of the four LM6000PA gas turbines to LM6000PC significantly improves the current LM6000 fleet. GE’s SPRINT (SPRayINTercooling) technology, installed on two of the four units, increases gas turbine performance, improves power flexibility, enhances the combustion system, improves fuel efficiency, extends maintenance intervals for the combustor, hot section and major overhaul and lowers maintenance costs.

“Over the past 15 years, Songas and GE have collaborated on the Ubungo power plant, and we’re excited to help enhance operations, increase capacity, and deliver the principles of safety first, quality foremost and operational excellence,” said Elisee Sezan, CEO for GE’s Gas Power business in sub – Saharan Africa. “Our goal is to bring long-term value to our customers and their power plants, like Songas, to maintain it in the most efficient way possible and, ultimately, contribute to Tanzania’s economic and social development.”

The Ubungo power plant provides more than 20 percent of the grid connected power in Tanzania. It includes four GE LM6000 gas turbines, which have been operational since 2004. In 2017, GE signed a multiyear agreement to upgrade gas turbines at the Songas Ubungo power plant in Tanzania. GE’s LM6000-PF dual fuel gas turbines power the 150-MW Kinyerezi power plant, which also has a multiyear agreement with GE for the long-term, reliable operation of its power plant.

Last year, GE achieved its 100th power plant installation in sub-Saharan Africa and has an installed base of over 300 turbines in up to 22 countries in the region.

Source: Company Press Release