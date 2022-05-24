GR Engineering will immediately commence design engineering services and ordering of long lead and design critical path equipment

GR Engineering will immediately commence design engineering services. (Credit: Chris Wiedenhoff from Pixabay)

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX: GNG) (GR Engineering) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a preliminary works agreement from Golden Spur Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX: BGL) (Bellevue) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the 1.0 Mtpa gold processing plant and associated infrastructure for the Bellevue Gold Project (the Project) in Western Australia.

GR Engineering will immediately commence design engineering services and ordering of long lead and design critical path equipment including the ball mill, crushing equipment, screens agitators, leach and tailings thickeners, prior to entering into an EPC contract.

Commenting on the award, Mr Geoff Jones, Managing Director said:

“GR Engineering is pleased to be working with the Bellevue team on this exciting gold project. This project further enhances GR Engineering’s reputation as the leading gold EPC contractor in Australia. GR Engineering continues to build its pipeline of work in FY23 and future years.”

Source: Company Press Release