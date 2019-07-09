An affiliate of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) today announced a binding open season for long-term commitments for light crude oil transportation service on its Western Corridor Pipeline System (the “System”).

The open season service will originate in northern Montana for delivery to Gulf Coast markets.

Subject to sufficient commitments from shippers and receipt of any necessary permits and regulatory approvals, the existing System capacity will be expanded by up to an additional 70,000 barrels per day, and service on the expanded System is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

By submitting a binding proposal, bidders are offering to enter into a long-term throughput and deficiency agreement for pipeline capacity. Prior to participating in the open season, interested parties must execute a confidentiality agreement to govern the receipt of the open season documentation.

