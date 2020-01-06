Under the five-year contract, Ranhill Worley will deliver brownfield asset restoration and debottlenecking projects for offshore assets in Malaysia

ExxonMobil awards EPCM services contract to Perunding Ranhill Worley in Malaysia. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison.)

Perunding Ranhill Worley (PRW) has secured an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia (EMEPMI).

Under the five-year contract, Ranhill Worley will deliver brownfield asset restoration and debottlenecking projects for offshore assets in Malaysia.

The EPCM services will also comprise of workpack preparation, material management, construction planning / reporting and offshore field engineering services.

According to Worley, the services will be provided by the Ranhill Worley office in Kuala Lumpur with support from its global business.

Worley CEO Andrew Wood said: “I am pleased that PRW has been awarded this contract, which marks a decade of Ranhill Worley serving ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc.

“Through this contract, Worley will also bring our project delivery system that developed in Worley’s UK North Sea business.”

Ranhill Worley is a joint venture entity between the Worley group and Ranhill Group. The company provides services for PRW, in which the Worley group is also a joint venture shareholder.

The contracts secured by Worley recently

Worley offers consulting and advisory services to hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors.

In December 2019, the company secured a contract to provide detailed engineering services for the conversion of the Dickinson refinery, located in North Dakota, to a renewable diesel refinery.

The contract involves delivery of engineering services and procurement of equipment and materials for the refinery.

Worley had already delivered engineering services during the early concept phase of the renewable diesel refinery project.

In November last year, ExxonMobil Global Services Company signed an enabling agreement with Worley relating to ExxonMobil’s refining and chemicals operations sites in Texas and Louisiana.

The agreement will enable ExxonMobil companies to contract with Worley to continue to provide services to ExxonMobil’s Texas and Louisiana sites in the US.

Worley offers services for general mechanical, small‐cap construction, maintenance and turnarounds support at four locations in Texas and Louisiana.