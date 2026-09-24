The project is expected to achieve commercial operation between 2031 and 2035. Credit: Roman Bjuty/Shutterstock.com.

Pacifico Energy Vietnam has obtained a sea survey licence from Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, enabling the company to advance the proposed Nam Trung Bo 3 offshore wind project in Lam Dong Province.

The project, with a planned capacity of up to 1.3GW, is included in Vietnam’s Adjusted Power Development Plan VIII, and is expected to achieve commercial operation between 2031 and 2035.

The licence permits Pacifico Energy Vietnam, part of the Pacifico Energy Group, to conduct a range of technical and environmental studies in the approved offshore area.

These studies aim to establish the design basis for the project and support further investment and permitting activities.

The initial phase will involve desktop assessments of the site, followed by a detailed survey campaign targeting field activities in 2027.

The planned fieldwork will include geotechnical and geophysical surveys, wind and meteorological measurements, oceanographic surveys and environmental baseline studies, in addition to further technical evaluations necessary for site and project development.

This approval follows the granting of a survey licence in February 2026 for the 500MW Nam Bo PE2.1 offshore wind project in Ho Chi Minh City.

Both projects give Pacifico Energy a development pipeline of approximately 1.8GW of offshore wind in Vietnam.

Pacifico Energy founder and group chairman Nate Franklin said: “This approval for the 1.3GW Nam Trung Bo 3 offshore wind survey is a very significant step forward for Pacifico Energy in Vietnam.

“It reflects our long-term confidence in Vietnam’s offshore wind potential and our commitment to supporting the country’s energy security and sustainable growth through development of complex energy infrastructure projects aligned with global best practices.”

The company intends to continue collaborating with government authorities and industry groups on policy, regulatory frameworks and market development relating to offshore wind.

Pacifico Energy described sustained public-private coordination as critical for translating Vietnam’s offshore wind plans into investment opportunities and future industry growth.