Navaris currently manages 1.3GW of renewable energy assets in Germany. Credit: Qualitas Energy.

Qualitas Energy’s newly launched brand, Navaris, has secured 11 onshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 304.5MW in the latest auction organised by the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

The company received approval for all its submitted bids, representing 46 wind turbines and accounting for more than 12% of the total capacity allocated in the tender round.

The auction saw significant interest from operators, with 461 bids submitted totalling around 5.25GW.

In the end, the Bundesnetzagentur awarded 237 bids with a combined volume of 2.5GW.

Navaris’ share represents a substantial portion of the successful bids, further strengthening its position in the German wind sector.

Once operational, the projects are expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply approximately 200,000 households.

This addition aims to support regional decarbonisation efforts and contribute to Germany’s national climate goals.

Navaris CEO Johannes Overbeck said: “Securing awards for 100% of our bids is an outstanding achievement and a strong endorsement of the quality of our project portfolio, our development capabilities and the dedication of our teams across Germany.

“This success demonstrates the scale and maturity of our platform and provides further momentum as we begin the next chapter of our journey under the Navaris name.”

The latest results come shortly after the announcement that Qualitas Energy’s German operations would be rebranded as Navaris.

The change has brought together teams, projects and capabilities developed in recent years under a single brand dedicated to the German renewable energy market.

Navaris currently manages 1.3GW of renewable energy assets in operation or under construction in Germany, alongside more than 3GW of projects in advanced stages of development.

Its team comprises more than 200 professionals based in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Trier and Wiesbaden.

The company covers the entire renewable energy value chain, from project origination and development through to construction, operation and asset management.