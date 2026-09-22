The Hart Solar project is expected to generate more than 200GWh of electricity each year. Credit: NorthStar Clean Energy/PRNewswire.

NorthStar Clean Energy has completed the 120MW Hart Solar Project in Oceana County, Michigan, US, marking the start of operations at the utility-scale renewable energy facility.

The project will supply clean electricity under long-term purchase agreements with the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA) and Executive Energy Services.

It is expected to generate more than 200GW-hours (GWh) of electricity each year. This could supply power to more than 21,000 homes and help prevent an estimated 96,000t of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The construction of the Hart Solar Project created more than 300 jobs and contributed significantly to the Michigan economy during its development and build phase.

In addition, the project is expected to provide long-term tax revenue supporting local services and infrastructure.

Hart Township has received approximately $600,000 through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Renewables Ready Communities Award Programme. These funds are intended to support improvements in the local community.

NorthStar Clean Energy president and CEO Brian Hartmann said: “By working with organisations like Executive Energy Services and MPPA, we are helping meet customer energy goals while strengthening Michigan’s energy infrastructure with additional renewable generation.

“We are proud to celebrate the completion of this project and the positive impact it will have on the community for years to come.”

For customers, the project is set to provide a stable source of renewable energy while supporting long-term cost management and sustainability aims.

MPPA CEO and general manager Patrick Bowland said: “Hart Solar reflects MPPA’s long-term commitment to helping our members secure reliable, cost-effective, carbon-free power supply resources that strengthen and diversify their power supply portfolios.”

NorthStar Clean Energy highlighted its partnerships as supporting both local economic growth and Michigan’s move towards more sustainable energy sources.