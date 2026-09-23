Previous sampling within Zone 13 returned 14 out of 46 samples with more than 20% graphite content. Credit: Zhane Luk/Shutterstock.com.

First Canadian Graphite has announced findings from its recently completed phase two airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey, covering 1,269 line-kilometres at the Lac Guéret South Graphite Project in the Côte-Nord region of Québec, Canada.

The survey, carried out by Gatineau-based Prospectair, outlined a series of multi-kilometre conductive trends across the property, expanding the area previously known as Zone 13.

According to the company, the new data shows conductors extending east, north and north-west of the original Zone 13 boundaries, as well as an interpreted Z-shaped fold pattern with a significant fold nose to the south.

Previous sampling within Zone 13 returned 14 out of 46 samples with more than 20% graphite content, including grades as high as 43.4% carbon in graphite.

The survey results suggest that Zone 13 could be part of a much larger district-scale graphite system, rather than an isolated mineralised area.

The interpreted southern fold nose is of particular interest due to its strong conductivity and the presence of high-grade mineralisation.

First Canadian Graphite noted that, if drilling confirms these features, it could indicate repeated or thicker graphite-bearing horizons.

Lac Guéret South is adjacent to Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Uatnan Project, situating it within a potential high-grade graphite district.

However, the company stated that historical mineral resource estimates for the area, documented in a 2019 technical report, are not considered current, and there are no plans to update these figures.

The company is now integrating the airborne survey data with existing geological and sampling information to identify priority drill targets.

The proposed drilling programme aims to test the sources of conductivity, graphite grades, mineralised widths and depth continuity across the newly identified trends.

First Canadian Graphite president and CEO John LaGourgue said: “Phase II has expanded Zone 13 into a multi-kilometre conductive system with several priority drill targets, including a prominent southern fold nose near samples grading up to 43.4% Cg [carbon in graphite].

“The 50m infill survey has provided better definition of the structure, which will help us plan our next step: a Phase III exploration plan assaying new conductors, along with stripping and channel sampling, to further derisk our drilling plan.”