The new planned project in Kenya will have a refining capacity of 700,000bpd. Credit: Dongfang/Shutterstock.com.

Engineers India (EIL) has secured a contract exceeding $450m to act as the project management and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) consultant for Dangote Group’s planned greenfield refinery and petrochemical facility in Kenya.

The agreement builds on an established partnership between the two companies, including EIL’s previous work on Dangote’s 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and petrochemical complex in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Dangote Group, the new project in Kenya will have a refining capacity of 700,000bpd.

The facility is expected to serve regional demand and will be capable of processing a wider variety of crude oil.

The company said the development aims to strengthen fuel production in East Africa, reduce reliance on imports and contribute to energy security in the region.

EIL, a consultancy under India’s Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has extensive experience managing projects across oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals.

The newly awarded contract recognises EIL’s role in the ongoing expansion of the Lekki refinery to 1.4 million barrels per day and its work during the Nigerian project’s initial commissioning.

Dangote Group, headquartered in Lagos, operates across 17 African countries and has interests in oil and gas, mining, fertilisers, cement and food.

The Lekki Free Zone refinery is said to be the world’s largest single-train facility. It supplies Euro V compliant fuels, PMS, AGO and Jet A‑1, with sulphur levels at or below ten parts per million and no methylcyclopentadienyl manganese tricarbonyl, alongside high-quality petrochemicals and other key products for customers in Nigeria and overseas.

The upcoming Kenyan plant forms part of the group’s strategy to increase its presence and operational capacity in East Africa.

Earlier this month, the group’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria unveiled plans to invest $14.3bn (N18.9tn) to expand its processing capacity, coinciding with its preparations for an initial public offering in Lagos. The upgraded facility is due to be completed in 2029.