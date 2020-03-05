For the two offshore wind projects, Siemens Gamesa has agreed to supply its upgraded 11MW turbine with 200m rotor diameter

Ørsted selects Siemens Gamesa for German offshore wind farms. (Credit: Unsplash/Ian Simpson.)

Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has been selected as the preferred supplier by Danish energy giant Ørsted for the 900MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 and the 242MW Gode Wind 3, two of its German offshore wind farms, totaling 1.14GW.

Siemens Gamesa also stated that it will supply its new SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine for the two projects along with five-year service and maintenance.

The contract is subject to certain conditions including Ørsted’s final investment decision on the project, which is in turn subject to receiving final consents from German authorities and final grid dates.

Siemens Gamesa offshore business unit CEO Andreas Nauen said: “In this new decade, we need to translate social and political ambition into tangible action and change. As a global leader in renewable energy, we are committed to helping move Germany towards a competitive decarbonization thanks to the implementation of our most advanced technologies.

“We are glad to do so together with global market leader Ørsted, and to deploy our new Direct Drive offshore turbine with a 200-meter rotor at the same time.”

The final number of wind turbines for both the projects is yet to be determined. As per Ørsted, the Gode Wind 3’s installation could begin in 2023 and its commissioning could take place a year after.

The Borkum Riffgrund 3’s installation could begin in 2024, with commissioning to take place in 2025.

Siemens Gamesa’s SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine features 200m diameter rotor

When completed, the two projects could generate enough clean energy to be supplied to 1.2 million German households, while offsetting nearly 3.7 million tons of CO2 emissions every year.

Siemens Gamesa stated that its SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine features 200m diameter rotor that will utilise the 97m long Siemens Gamesa B97 IntegralBlade.

The B94 blade design has been re-sued and extended to reach a new length, while the generator’s capacity will remain at 11MW.

The upgraded design is expected to increase annual energy production by 9% compared to the SG 10.0-193 DD offshore wind turbine with 193-meter diameter rotor, the company claims.