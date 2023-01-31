Oceaneering and Kontiki Winds will jointly use the floating offshore wind to electrify oil and gas and small-scale power generation assets, with a special focus on the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and Northern Europe

Oceaneering and Kontiki Winds to electrify offshore assets. (Credit: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering International, through its Norwegian subsidiary Oceaneering, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kontiki Winds to electrify offshore assets with renewables.

Kontiki Winds is a Havfram company, engaged in developing early-phase offshore wind projects and enabling electrification, with a focus on decarbonising the global energy mix.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will jointly use the floating offshore wind to electrify oil and gas and small-scale power generation assets.

They will collaborate with a special focus on the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and Northern Europe, where currently electricity is produced using fossil fuels.

Kontiki Winds chief executive officer Emilie Reeve said: “Kontiki Winds is excited to be working with Oceaneering to enable electrification and accelerate the global energy transition.

“Drawing on our deep experience in both offshore wind development and subsea installation, our combined capabilities offer the market a unique full lifecycle approach to harnessing renewable energy, specifically aimed at electrifying assets and remote island states that are otherwise predominantly powered by fossil fuels.”

Oceaneering and Kontiki Winds believe that oil and gas producers and remote island states need to electrify their operations, with limited available options.

The two companies will jointly provide a complete and cost-competitive approach to electrification, using offshore wind, to realise microgrid electrification.

Oceaneering offers engineered services and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defence, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

The company has a suite of technologies and services adequate to serve global offshore wind, tidal, wave, interconnector, hydrogen, and carbon capture projects in key regions.

Oceaneering global business development director Ben Hooker said: “Oceaneering’s renewables group is delighted to be a part of this exciting initiative.

“This collaboration supports the transformation from traditional oil and gas development into next-generation floating offshore wind.

“It not only aligns our shared common values and uncompromising commitment to health, safety and the environment but also propels our core capabilities, technology, innovation, and operational excellence into the areas of emission reduction, energy transition and microgrid electrification in harsh environments.”