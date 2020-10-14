Oceaneering will provide eight suction piles, 10 wellhead load relief (WLR) tensioners, a monitoring system, and one suction pile pump to install the suction piles

Oceaneering awarded BOP Tethering Contract from Petrobras. (Credit: Oceaneering International, Inc.)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) is proud to announce that the company has been awarded a BOP tethering services contract offshore Brazil from Petrobras. The contract duration is one-year with the option to extend for an additional year.

The scope of work includes data acquisition and real-time riser analysis for dynamic positioning rig operations for up to seven wells in water depths between 150 meters and 700 meters.

Oceaneering will provide eight suction piles that will be manufactured locally as well as 10 wellhead load relief (WLR) tensioners, one monitoring system to be integrated on the BOP, and one suction pile pump to install the suction piles.

An anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel will launch and install the suction piles and tensioners. The drilling rig will be used to connect the tensioners to the BOP.

“We appreciate Petrobras’ trust in our ability to provide dependable and cost-effective technologies and services,” said Daniel Nogueira, Manager, Oceaneering Projects Group. “This award reinforces our position and track record as a high-quality service provider in Brazil. This is an amazing opportunity for Oceaneering to expand its capabilities in Brazil with BOP anchoring services.”

Source: Company Press Release