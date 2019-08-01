The 15-year modernisation and digitisation program, named Next Generation Niagara, will be focused on the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant

Image: The Robert Moses Niagara hydroelectric power station in New York. Photo: courtesy of Busfahrer/Wikipedia.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has approved an investment of $1.1bn (£903.5m) for the modernisation of the state’s largest power plant, the 2.6GW Niagara Power Project.

The 15-year modernisation and digitisation program, named Next Generation Niagara, will centre around the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant which is located in Lewiston, New York, near Niagara Falls.

Robert Moses Niagara power station is owned and operated by NYPA

The Robert Moses Niagara hydroelectric power station, which is owned and operated by the NYPA, provides 10% of New York State’s energy.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said: “The Niagara Power Project is New York’s largest source of clean electricity and this modernization project will allow it to continue operating for another 50 years.

“This extraordinary investment is a crucial part of our nation-leading plan to decarbonize New York’s electric power system by 2040 and will continue supplying job-producing companies across the state with clean, low-cost energy.”

In addition to significantly extending the operating life of the power station, the modernisation project is expected to contribute to New York’s goal to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.

NYPA president and CEO Gil Quiniones said: “Next Generation Niagara is the largest and most comprehensive modernization and digitization project ever undertaken by NYPA.

“The Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant is a major piece of New York’s existing renewable electricity capacity, and we are committed to playing a leadership role by sustaining and growing the amount of carbon-free electricity we provide to our great state.”

The Next Generation Niagara, which directly supports more than 200,000 jobs, involves replacing aging equipment with the latest machinery for optimizing the performance of the hydroelectric project.

The initiative will be carried out in four major phases which includes an inspection of the Robert Moses plant’s penstocks; renovating the 630-ton crane that enables mechanical work at the power plant; upgrading and digitising the control systems; and building a new back-up control room and replacing aging mechanical parts.

Work on the project is planned to commence later this year.

Recently, the NYPA announced its plans to build a new 20MW energy storage demonstration facility in Franklin County, Northern New York in the US.

Planned to be built adjacent to an existing substation in Northern New York, the demonstration project will contribute to the state’s clean energy target.