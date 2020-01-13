Considered to be one of the largest wind farms in Sweden, the 286MW Andberg wind farm was acquired by Ardian, last February

Nordex selected to supply turbines for Swedish wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/makunin)

German wind turbine-maker Nordex has been selected by Ardian and OX2 to supply 53 of 5MW class turbines for their 286MW Andberg wind farm to be located in Sweden.

Last year, Nordex had agreed to supply its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines of the 4MW class for the Andberg, but last month, Ardian and OX2 had upgraded the order to include even more powerful N149/5.X turbines for the project. The 5MW turbine was introduced by Nordex last March.

Nordex Group chief sales officer Patxi Landa said: “We are pleased that OX2 has again opted for our wind turbines last year. Technologically the N149/5.X is based on the N149/4.0-4.5 turbine type from the Delta4000 series. The N149/5.X can also be flexibly operated in different modes, depending on project requirements – and now in the 5+ MW power range too.”

To be located in the province of Härjedalen, near Lillhärdal in western Sweden, the wind farm was acquired by Ardian last February and is part of the company’s Nordic sustainable energy investment platform, eNordic.

Andberg wind farm will generate more than 800GWh annually

Expected to be completed in 2021, the Andberg wind farm will generate more than 800GWh, annually, making it one of the largest wind farms in the country. Developer OX2 has been selected as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

Ardian Infrastructure asset management head Simo Santavirta said: “These new turbines are innovative engineering, delivering impressive power, flexibility and efficiency. We are always looking to use the very best technological solutions for our assets and these turbines are a good example of this”.

Few days ago, Nordex received orders to supply 44 of its N131/3900 turbines including the foundations with a total capacity of 171.6MW to its customers Duurzame Energieproductie Exloermond, Raedthuys DDM and Windpark Oostermoer Exploitatie in the Netherlands. The three projects form the De Drentse Monden en Oostermoer (DMO) wind farm.