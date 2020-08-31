The Nysäter wind complex includes two separate wind farms Hästkullen and Björnlandhöjden

Nordex installs first turbine at one of the largest wind complexes in Sweden. (Credit: Nordex SE.)

German wind turbine-maker Nordex has started installing turbines at the 475MW Nysäter wind complex, located in Vasternorrland district of Sweden.

Considered to be one of the largest wind complexes in Europe, the Nysäter wind complex includes two separate wind farms Hästkullen and Björnlandhöjden, each with a capacity of 307MW and 167MW, respectively.

The site of the wind complex is claimed to have average wind speeds between 7.5 and 8.0 meters per second.

As the wind conditions and the topography across the site are different, Nordex is installing N149/4.0-4.5 turbines configured at various tower heights and operational modes to optimise the wind complex’s performance and operational lifetime.

Nordex to install 104 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines and 10 N131/3900 turbines for the project

Under a contract, Nordex will supply and install 104 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines and 10 N131/3900 wind turbines for the wind project. The order also includes civil and electrical infrastructure works as well.

Nordex will install the N149 turbine from its Delta4000 platform at the Hästkullen site on a 145m tubular steel tower.

Nordex Group Nordic region vice president Tim Carpenter said: “The installation of the first turbine at Hästkullen marks an important milestone for the Nysäter project and is the result of many months of hard work and strong cooperation amongst a wide range of stakeholders.

“We would like to thank all parties involved in bringing the project this far and we are looking forward to a continued safe and successful execution of this remarkable project.”

