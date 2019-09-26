Nordex will deliver 23 units of its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines in the 4.8MW mode for the Söke wind farm

Image: Nordex Group has secured turbine order for 110MW Söke wind farm in Turkey. Photo: courtesy of Nordex SE.

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group has secured an order from Ulusoy Enerjito to supply turbines for the 110MW Söke wind farm in Turkey.

Under the contract, Nordex will deliver 23 units of its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines in the 4.8MW mode. The hub heights of will be 105metres.

The wind farm will be built near the city of Aydin in the west of Turkey, where average annual wind speeds of 6.5 metres per second prevail.

A 10-year service contract is also included for the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Nordex Group CSO Patxi Landa said: “I am delighted that we were able to assure our new customer of the advantages of the N149/4.0-4.5 in terms of yield.

“This is Ulusoy Enerji’s first wind project, and for the Nordex Group, another reference project with turbines from the Delta4000 series, this time in Turkey.”

The wind facility will generate and supply more than 286GWh of clean electricity per annum.

For the project, Nordex will manufacture rotor blades, anchor cages and towers in Turkey. Ulusoy Enerji is entitled to receive high feed-in remuneration as manufacturing takes place locally.

Market share of Nordex in Turkey

With 2.04GW already installed, Nordex claims to have a 26.7% market share of total installed wind capacity in Turkey.

The company is planning to install turbines with a combined capacity of 266MW until the end of next year after the Söke wind farm.

The German turbine manufacturer claims to have installed over 25GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets and has generated approximately €2.5bn (£2.2bn) revenues in 2018.

Employing over 6000 employees, the company’s joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina, and Mexico.

Earlier this month, the company said that it had secured orders in Europe for more than 195MW from twelve different customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, France, Germany and Croatia.