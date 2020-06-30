The SuedLink corridor consists of two power cable systems and NKT has secured the order for 2GW cable link

The SuedLink line begins in Northern Germany. (Credit: NKT A/S.)

UK-based power cables supplier, NKT has secured more than €1bn ($1.1bn) contract for the SuedLink high-voltage direct current (DC) project in Germany.

German electric transmission system operators TenneT and TransnetBW have awarded the contract to the firm.

To be built with an investment of €10bn ($11.2bn), SuedLink is said to be the largest infrastructure project for the energy transition in Germany.

Under the contract, NKT will be responsible for the delivery and installation of a 525 kV XLPE high-voltage DC onshore cable system with a route length of about 750 km for the German SuedLink corridor.

NKT president and CEO Alexander Kara said: “The order for the SuedLink corridor project underlines NKT’s position as a major partner in Germany’s transition towards increased use of renewable energy and in connecting the national grids.

“Our power cable systems will ensure that wind and hydro power can be transported all the way from the North Sea and Norway via the NordLink and SuedLink interconnectors to Southern Germany.

“These large-scale Interconnectors represent a significant market opportunity for NKT and as a market leading provider of high-voltage DC technology we are positioned to be part of future projects supporting the green transformation of societies.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2026

The SuedLink corridor consists of two power cable systems, and NKT has secured the order for 2GW cable link which is expected to be the world’s largest and longest high-voltage DC underground interconnector.

The SuedLink line begins in Northern Germany, where it connects to power from offshore wind farms and to the Nordlink interconnector.

The Nordlink interconnector brings hydro power from Norway to Germany through a 525 kV high-voltage DC offshore power cable system also provided by NKT.

NKT is expected to deliver the power cables and accessories in two lots which constitute one out of two full power cable systems.

In addition, the order also includes a specially engineered solution for the power cable to cross the Elbe river and a salt mine.

Furthermore, the firm expects to commence production early 2022 on its plants in Cologne, Germany and in Karlskrona, Sweden while the project completion is predicted to be in 2026.

In May this year, NKT was awarded a €500m turnkey contract from German transmission system operator, 50Hertz for the SuedOstLink project.