NKT will supply 525 kV XLPE high-voltage DC onshore cable solution for a significant portion of the SuedOstLink transmission line

NKT secures contract to supply and installation power cable solution for SuedOstLink. (Credit: NKT A/S.)

UK-based power cables supplier, NKT has secured a €500m ($543.3m) turnkey contract from German transmission system operator, 50Hertz for the SuedOstLink project.

Under the contract, NKT will be responsible for the supply and installation of 525 kV XLPE high-voltage DC onshore cable solution for a significant portion of the SuedOstLink transmission line in route lengths of around 275km.

Claimed to be the world’s first large commercial 525 kV XLPE high-voltage DC 2GW transmission line, SuedOstLink is a new transmission lines between northern and southern Germany.

SuedOstLink, which forms part of the German corridor projects, aims to significantly increase renewable energy supply in the country.

Expected to be commissioned by 2025, the 2GW transmission line will link the federal states of Saxony-Anhalt and Bavaria.

The installation of voltage DC power cables and accessories are planned in mid-2022

NKT president and CEO Alexander Kara said: “I am very pleased that we have booked our largest high-voltage DC order ever by getting a significant part of the SuedOstLink project. This underlines our role as a key partner in the green transformation of Germany.

“We have worked with 50Hertz on a number of large highvoltage power cable projects over the years, and I am excited that our leading expertise and know-how within 525 kV XLPE high-voltage DC technology is once again recognized by one of our key customers.”

The supply of cable solution for the project includes three lots of a total of five, which constitutes the full cable part of the project.

The power cables supplier expects to commence the production of the high-voltage DC power cables and accessories in the end of 2021.

Installation of cables is planned to begin in mid-2022, with final completion in 2025.

In October last year, NKT secured a contract from German-Dutch power grid operator TenneT to provide cable jointing services for offshore high-voltage power cables.